© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Judge orders Trump to be desposed in New York investigation

By A Martínez,
Andrea Bernstein
Published February 18, 2022 at 4:18 AM PST

A New York Supreme Court judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka and Donald Jr. must appear for a deposition about alleged fraud at the Trump Organization.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Andrea Bernstein