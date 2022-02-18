We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
News brief: Russia-Ukraine crisis, Trump ruling, IOC president's news conference
Published February 18, 2022 at 2:11 AM PST
VP Harris is in Germany for meetings on Ukraine. N.Y. Supreme Court judge orders Donald Trump to testify under oath. The president of the International Olympic Committee holds a news conference.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.