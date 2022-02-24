© 2022 KUNR
Ukrainians sheltering and waiting, as Russian incursion begins

Published February 24, 2022 at 10:06 AM PST
Russian military vehicles move on a road in the southern Russian Rostov region on Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens and triggering warnings from Western leaders of unprecedented sanctions. Russian air strikes hit military installations across the country and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east, forcing many Ukrainians flee their homes to the sounds of bombing. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
President Biden is promising that Russia will be held accountable after Russia launched what Ukrainian officials are describing as a full-scale invasion of the country.

Shelling started in the early morning hours, just moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration that he would conduct a “special military operation” aimed at the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine.

Russian tanks have since crossed the border into Ukraine, and airstrikes are targeting sites in multiple cities including the capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv, about 25 miles from the country’s eastern border with Russia.

CNN’s Sam Kiley joins host Lisa Mullins from Kharkiv to talk about the latest.

