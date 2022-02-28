© 2022 KUNR
The Supreme Court is weighing whether to scale back EPA's power to combat climate change

Published February 28, 2022 at 9:33 AM PST

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments in what could be a monumental case for the climate.

The deliberations focus on whether the Environmental Protection Agency can regulate emissions. The case could also have larger implications for the way government works.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Nathan Rott, a member of NPR’s climate team.

