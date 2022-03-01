Increased security raises questions about how to keep Capitol secure, accessible to the public

Security has been stepped up at the U.S. Capitol, with fencing, increased policing and National Guard troops. The measures have been put in place ahead of President Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Jane Campbell, president of the United States Capitol Historical Society, discusses the challenge of balancing security at the Capitol with the need to keep the “temple of democracy” open to the public.

