Ukrainian resistance slows Russian troops — but for how long?

Russia’s war in Ukraine has met stiff resistance from Ukrainian soldiers and everyday citizens who’ve taken up arms against invading troops.

During an intelligence briefing on Monday, members of Congress were told the fighting will likely get worse.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted “The fight for Kyiv will be long and bloody and Ukrainians are rapidly preparing for street to street combat.” Douglas London, a retired CIA officer, says “Putin’s best-laid plans might easily unravel in the face of popular Ukrainian national resistance and an insurgency.”

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with London, who was a senior operations officer in the CIA Clandestine Service. He is the author of “The Recruiter: Spying and the Lost Art of American Intelligence.”

