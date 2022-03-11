© 2022 KUNR
Major League Baseball's lockout ends after both sides reach a deal

By Tom Goldman
Published March 11, 2022 at 2:13 AM PST

Major League Baseball owners and the players union have reached a labor agreement ending the longest work stoppage in the league's history. Opening day is April 7 and a full schedule will be played.

