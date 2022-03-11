Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Major League Baseball's lockout ends after both sides reach a deal
Published March 11, 2022 at 2:13 AM PST
Major League Baseball owners and the players union have reached a labor agreement ending the longest work stoppage in the league's history. Opening day is April 7 and a full schedule will be played.
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.