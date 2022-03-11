Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Russia is moving its attacks into western Ukraine
Published March 11, 2022 at 4:16 AM PST
Russian forces conducted strikes against two cities in western Ukraine. That's far from the main fighting fronts in the two-week-old war. Is it signaling a shift in Russia's strategy?
