Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Ukrainians work to protect historic monuments from Russian bombs
Published March 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM PST
Over half of Ukraine's UNESCO-protected monuments are in the western city of Lviv. To protect them, city officials are wrapping statues in fireproof material and hiding artifacts in bunkers.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.