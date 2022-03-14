© 2022 KUNR
News brief: Russian missile strikes, student loan repayment, Trump rally

By A Martínez,
Rachel Martin
Published March 14, 2022 at 2:14 AM PDT

Russian troops continue their assault on Ukrainian territory. Student loan payments may be delayed again. Donald Trump is campaigning again, for other Republicans, and himself.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
