© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!

Norwegian opera singer Lise Davidsen is on the verge of superstardom

By Jeff Lunden
Published March 14, 2022 at 2:14 AM PDT

Lise Davidsen is in her mid-thirties, and she didn't even hear an opera live until she was in her twenties. Now, she's a sought-after opera singer.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Jeff Lunden
Jeff Lunden is a freelance arts reporter and producer whose stories have been heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition, as well as on other public radio programs.
See stories by Jeff Lunden