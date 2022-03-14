© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!

Russian strikes on Ukraine hit near the border of Poland, a NATO member state

By A Martínez,
Lauren Frayer
Published March 14, 2022 at 4:19 AM PDT

New talks begin Monday to address Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The diplomatic effort comes after Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian military base near the Polish border, where refugees have crossed.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer