Russian strikes on Ukraine hit near the border of Poland, a NATO member state
Published March 14, 2022 at 4:19 AM PDT
New talks begin Monday to address Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The diplomatic effort comes after Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian military base near the Polish border, where refugees have crossed.
