Salary shock: Some college grads now earn $100,000 in first job

Published March 14, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT

Recent college grads entering big tech, finance and consulting firms are now earning upward of $100,000. It’s a big shock for their colleagues who came in at a much lower salary.

Callum Borchers, a columnist for The Wall Street Journal, explains why firms have bumped up starting salaries and how it’s stirring up grumblings among colleagues.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.