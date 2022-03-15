White House briefs TikTok stars on war in Ukraine

As Russia continues its invasion and bombardment of Ukraine, there’s an information war happening, too.

In its effort to control the narrative, the White House last week held a private briefing about the war in Ukraine for 30 stars from the social media platform TikTok.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Taylor Lorenz, who covers technology and online culture for The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.