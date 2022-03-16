Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
News brief: Blinken on Ukraine, Additional COVID Booster, gas tax holidays
Published March 16, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT
Secretary of State Blinken talks to NPR about the war in Ukraine. Pfizer is asking the FDA to authorize another booster for older adults. As gas prices go up, there are calls to suspend gas taxes.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.