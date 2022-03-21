Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
News brief: Latest in Ukraine, NATO's Ukraine options, Ketanji Brown Jackson
Published March 21, 2022 at 2:11 AM PDT
While the war in Ukraine continues, President Biden will head to Brussels for a NATO meeting on the crisis. The Senate Judiciary Committee considers President Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.