A marathon day is ahead for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Published March 22, 2022 at 2:05 AM PDT
President Biden's Supreme Court nominee appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions from lawmakers in her bid to become the first Black woman on the nation's high court.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.