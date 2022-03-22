Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
News brief: Ketanji Brown Jackson, Ukrainian refugees, China plane crash
Published March 22, 2022 at 2:05 AM PDT
Biden's Supreme Court nominee will spend hours fielding questions from a Senate panel. The U.N. says 10 million Ukrainians have fled. A Chinese airline plane crashes into mountains in southern China.
