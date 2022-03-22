© 2022 KUNR
News brief: Ketanji Brown Jackson, Ukrainian refugees, China plane crash

A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published March 22, 2022 at 2:05 AM PDT

Biden's Supreme Court nominee will spend hours fielding questions from a Senate panel. The U.N. says 10 million Ukrainians have fled. A Chinese airline plane crashes into mountains in southern China.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
