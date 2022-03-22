© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!

Russia's response to Ukrainian rebuffs: Where the conflict goes from here

Published March 22, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT

It’s safe to say that the war in Ukraine hasn’t gone as Vladimir Putin planned. Whether he imagined the Ukrainian people ready to embrace Russian rule or a military that could be easily overpowered, it hasn’t happened — and the steely backbone of Ukraine has shown itself.

But Russia still has many more military resources at its disposal than Ukraine. So where does the conflict go from here?

Host Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.