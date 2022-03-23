Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Cecil Taylor's piano lightning bolts are precisely targeted in this 1973 recording
Kevin Whitehead
Published March 23, 2022 at 10:16 AM PDT
Taylor's 1973 concert at New York's Town Hall has just been released for the first time as a digital album. It's a great, early example of Taylor's mature music — dense but well-designed.
