How Russia's war in Ukraine is shaping American consumers

Published March 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT

Even before President Biden imposed a ban on importing Russian oil to the U.S., a poll by Quinnipiac University found that a majority of Americans would support such a measure, even if it meant paying higher gasoline prices.

Marc Stewart, a business and economic reporter based in New York, discusses the broader impact of Russia’s war, on consumer behavior and loyalty.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.