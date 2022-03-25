© 2022 KUNR
American students studying in Russia leave country and continue program remotely

Published March 25, 2022 at 9:20 AM PDT
Julian Gonzales-Poirier in Moscow. (Courtesy of Julian Gonzales-Poirier)
Some U.S. colleges have canceled academic partnerships with Russia, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Julian Gonzales-Poirier, a junior at Middlebury College in Vermont who was studying in Moscow, explains what happened to him and other students when his school suspended its study abroad program in Russia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.