© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive is happening now! Click here to make a gift to KUNR Public Radio today.

High schoolers on Ketanji Brown Jackson's old debate team inspired by her nomination

Published March 25, 2022 at 10:25 AM PDT

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is on the verge of making history as the first Black woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.

She’s credited her path to success to her experience on her high school debate team at Miami Palmetto Senior High School. Current students on the same debate team say Jackson’s nomination is changing the way they see themselves.

WLRN’s Kate Payne reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.