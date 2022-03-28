© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive is happening now! Click here to make a gift to KUNR Public Radio today.

More electric vehicles are on the road, but charging isn't easy to come by

Published March 28, 2022 at 9:25 AM PDT

Early adopters of electric vehicles say finding places to charge them can be a challenge, especially in urban areas. The federal government plans to spend $7.5 billion on electric charging stations but mostly along highways.

Reporter Jordan Pascale of WAMU reports on calls to create more charging stations in urban neighborhoods.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.