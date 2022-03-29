Ukraine-Russia peace talks reach 'a potential turning point' — but there are 'obstacles ahead'

Washington Post national security reporter Missy Ryan joins Here & Now host Scott Tong to discuss what’s coming out of peace talks today between Ukraine and Russia, including a Russian offer to pull back troops from Kyiv and a Ukrainian offer of long-range talks over the future of Russian-occupied Crimea.

