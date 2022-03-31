© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive is happening now! Click here to make a gift to KUNR Public Radio today.

Nearly one month under siege, Mariupol remains desperate

Published March 31, 2022 at 9:06 AM PDT

The Red Cross Thursday sent a convoy of buses to Mariupol in another attempt to rescue people from the besieged Ukrainian city whose mayor has accused the Russian military of genocide.

Russian and separatist forces have laid siege to the city for nearly a month, and previous attempts at establishing a humanitarian corridor for civilians to escape have failed.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Loveday Morris, Berlin bureau chief for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.