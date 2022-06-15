We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Jeff Bridges makes a triumphant return to TV in 'The Old Man'
Fresh Air |
By
David Bianculli
Published June 15, 2022 at 10:19 AM PDT
Bridges plays a former CIA operative who re-surfaces after decades off the grid in FX's seven-episode miniseries. The Old Man will hook you with its slow build and shifting perspectives.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.