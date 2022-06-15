© 2022 KUNR
Momentum in the war has shifted and Ukraine says it needs more weapons

By A Martínez,
Greg Myre
Published June 15, 2022 at 2:11 AM PDT

As NATO countries begin talks in Brussels, Ukraine is making its message clear: send more heavy weapons and fast. Ukraine's outgunned military is losing ground to Russia in the east of the country.

A Martínez
Greg Myre
