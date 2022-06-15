We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Momentum in the war has shifted and Ukraine says it needs more weapons
Published June 15, 2022 at 2:11 AM PDT
As NATO countries begin talks in Brussels, Ukraine is making its message clear: send more heavy weapons and fast. Ukraine's outgunned military is losing ground to Russia in the east of the country.
