We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
As Russia pushes deeper into eastern Ukraine, some flee on medical evacuation train
Published June 16, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT
President Biden has announced another $1 billion in weaponry for Ukraine, including anti-ship missile launchers, longer range artillery and rounds for mobile rocket launching platforms.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Nathan Rott is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where he focuses on environment issues and the American West.