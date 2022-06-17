© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

As Biden weighs loan forgiveness, Americans are more worried about college's cost

By Sequoia Carrillo
Published June 17, 2022 at 1:27 PM PDT

A new NPR/Ipsos poll looks at the public's feelings around federal student loan forgiveness, and what borrowers chose to do with their money when loan payments were put on hold.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Sequoia Carrillo
Sequoia Carrillo is an assistant editor for NPR's Education Team. Along with writing, producing, and reporting for the team, she manages the Student Podcast Challenge.
See stories by Sequoia Carrillo