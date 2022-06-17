We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
The end of pandemic relief measures upends progress in reducing child poverty
By
Adrian Ma,
Wailin Wong
Published June 17, 2022 at 2:16 AM PDT
The expanded child tax credit expired last year. Some economists say that's eroding progress made in reducing child poverty during the pandemic — leaving families vulnerable during high inflation.
