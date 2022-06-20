© 2022 KUNR
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Sojourner Truth court documents found 194 years after legal battle to free enslaved son

Published June 20, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT
Portrait of African-American orator and civil rights activist Sojourner Truth. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Portrait of African-American orator and civil rights activist Sojourner Truth. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Historian Nell Irvin Painter is calling a new find in the New York state archives dramatic and moving. The documents accidentally uncovered by archivist Jim Folts detail abolitionist and women’s rights advocate Sojourner Truth’s legal battle — and victory — to free her 9-year-old enslaved son.

Folts and Irvin Painter join Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about the unexpected find and its significance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

