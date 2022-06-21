We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Israel's prime minister announces he's stepping down, sparking new elections
Published June 21, 2022 at 2:12 AM PDT
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lost his parliamentary majority, setting the stage for Israel's fifth election in just over three years. Elections are likely to take place in October.
