Israel's prime minister announces he's stepping down, sparking new elections

By Leila Fadel,
Daniel Estrin
Published June 21, 2022 at 2:12 AM PDT

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lost his parliamentary majority, setting the stage for Israel's fifth election in just over three years. Elections are likely to take place in October.

