© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

News brief: 4th Jan. 6 hearing, eastern Ukraine, cryptocurrency vulnerability

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 21, 2022 at 2:12 AM PDT

The House Jan. 6 panel holds another hearing. Russia is close to capturing Severodonetsk, a key city in the eastern part of Ukraine. Analysis shows cryptocurrency tech is vulnerable to tampering.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep