Former DOJ officials to testify during the 5th House Jan. 6 hearing
Published June 23, 2022 at 4:20 AM PDT
The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol siege will focus on efforts by former President Donald Trump to pressure the Justice Department to pursue baseless claims of election fraud.
