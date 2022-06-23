We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Title IX revolutionized female athletics but advocates say it's been a constant fight
Published June 23, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT
Fifty years ago, Title IX banned discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded education programs. While it has revolutionized female athletics, it's been a constant fight.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.