We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
The Fed's latest interest rate hike has some congressional lawmakers worried
Published June 24, 2022 at 2:09 AM PDT
The chairman of the Federal Reserve acknowledges combating inflation with higher interest rates could lead to a recession. He argues a bigger risk would be to let high inflation become entrenched.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.