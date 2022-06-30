© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Supreme Court rules against EPA in carbon emissions regulation case

Published June 30, 2022 at 9:06 AM PDT

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency doesn’t have the authority to regulate carbon emissions from power plants. The decision was 6-3.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with James M. Van Nostrand, law professor and director of the Center for Energy & Sustainable Development at West Virginia University College of Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.