© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Tensions are on the rise between Russian and Europe's Baltic region

By Rachel Martin,
Charles Maynes
Published June 30, 2022 at 2:06 AM PDT

The Kremlin is threatening to retaliate against NATO member state Lithuania, after the Baltic state decided to block some goods into a Russian territory known as Kaliningrad.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin
Charles Maynes
See stories by Charles Maynes