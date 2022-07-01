We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Trial on drug charges begins for detained WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia
Published July 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Charles Maynes about the start of the trial for WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for more than four months on drug charges.
