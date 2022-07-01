© 2022 KUNR
Trial on drug charges begins for detained WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia

Published July 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 1, 2022. She was arrested on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 1, 2022. She was arrested on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Charles Maynes about the start of the trial for WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for more than four months on drug charges.

