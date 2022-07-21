© 2022 KUNR
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

News brief: Jan. 6 hearing, Trump poll, Russian pipeline restarts

By Leila Fadel,
Rachel Martin
Published July 21, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT

The House Jan. 6 committee preps for a primetime hearing. Poll: A majority of Americans blame Trump for Jan. 6 insurrection. The pipeline that brings natural gas from Russia to Germany is to reopen.

