Sen. Amy Klobuchar on stalled burn pits legislation for veterans

Published August 1, 2022 at 10:06 AM PDT
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks on stage during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks on stage during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Long-awaited legislation to provide health care and benefits to veterans affected by toxic substances related to their military service was expected to pass last week. But in a surprise move, the bill was blocked.

A new vote on the legislation could come as soon as this week. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the failure of the PACT ACT.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.