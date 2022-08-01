© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Why asking if the U.S. economy is in recession is the wrong question

Published August 1, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT

Whether or not we are in a recession has been the debate of the last week after gross domestic product numbers signaled a shrink in growth two quarters in a row.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong chats with Atlantic staff writer Derek Thompson to discuss why determining whether or not we’re technically in a recession shouldn’t be top of mind.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.