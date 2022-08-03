© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. What happens now?

Published August 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM PDT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan after the White House urged her to avoid visiting. The Chinese military has already said military drills near Taiwan are planned to start Wednesday. Could tensions escalate further?

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Jim Walsh about the latest reaction to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan from around the world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.