© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Reexamining Whitney Houston's legacy with author Gerrick Kennedy

Published August 9, 2022 at 9:20 AM PDT
Singer Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International - Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards on Nov. 22, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Singer Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International - Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards on Nov. 22, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

For original conversation, click here.

It’s been a decade since we lost one of the most beloved artists of our time: Whitney Houston.

Throughout her remarkable career, Houston was constantly bombarded by harsh judgment, gossip and the pressure to be what she wasn’t. Since her death, a lot has changed about the way we consume celebrity culture.

We revisit our conversation with Gerrick Kennedy, author of “Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.