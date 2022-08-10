© 2022 KUNR
Two lawmakers aim to tackle airline chaos

Published August 10, 2022 at 9:22 AM PDT

After two years of pandemic-effected travel frustrations and a summer of flight cancellations, two U.S. House Democrats are proposing a raft of solutions, aimed at assisting passengers.

Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and David Cicilline (D-R.I.) are proposing to make it illegal for airlines to offer flights when they know they don’t have enough staff and stop airlines from canceling flights close to scheduled departures.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan has delved into the proposals and joins host Robin Young for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.