Two lawmakers aim to tackle airline chaos

After two years of pandemic-effected travel frustrations and a summer of flight cancellations, two U.S. House Democrats are proposing a raft of solutions, aimed at assisting passengers.

Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and David Cicilline (D-R.I.) are proposing to make it illegal for airlines to offer flights when they know they don’t have enough staff and stop airlines from canceling flights close to scheduled departures.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan has delved into the proposals and joins host Robin Young for more.

