What Facebook's abortion case should tell us about tech companies and user privacy

Published August 15, 2022 at 10:52 AM PDT

Do you assume your online messages are private? Well, don’t.

The parent company of Facebook gave law enforcement private messages between a mother and her 17-year-old daughter about getting abortion pills.

What does this tell us about tech companies and user privacy?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Alexandra Givens, the president & CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.