Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits newly liberated city of Kherson

Published November 14, 2022 at 9:11 AM PST

Ukrainian forces have retaken the southern city of Kherson. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a surprise visit to the liberated city Monday as workers try to restore basics such as power, water and phone services.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt was on the phone with Ukrainian soldiers who recaptured the city. He joins us for the latest.

