Boeing announces huge jet deal with Air India as part of record jet purchase

Published February 14, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST
A 747 airplane produced by Boeing. (Photo by Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images)
President Biden announced Tuesday a huge new deal between Boeing and Air India. The deal is Boeing’s third-largest sale of all time, with 220 jets purchased and the possibility of another 70. Air India also announced a deal with Airbus for a further 250 jets, making it the single largest purchase of planes.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for more on these huge deals.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

