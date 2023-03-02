Delta pilots get new wage deal

Delta and the union representing their 15,000 pilots have reached an agreement for a new wage deal. Pilots will get a 34% wage increase over the next few years, following years of wage stagnation. Talks were tense at times with the threat of strikes. The deal is expected to spur further agreements throughout the rest of the industry.

